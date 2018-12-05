Mi man arrested for trying to rob 2 Toledo stores

TEMPERANCE, MI (WTOL) - A Michigan man is behind bars after being accused of trying to rob 2 West Toledo stores on Tuesday.
Toledo police say Benjamin Reed tried to rob a Stop and Go on West Sylvania Ave, but the clerk refused to hand over any money.
A half an hour later, Reed tried to do the same thing at Tim Horton’s on Monroe St., where the clerk there also refused to give him any money.
Police arrested him a short time later.
Reed was arraigned and is being held on a $100,000 bond.
