Local school board members urge state leaders to support House Bill 630 for graduating students

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Local school leaders came together for a special meeting to advocate for high school students Tuesday evening.
TPS Board of Education leaders urged action from state representatives. They plan to vote on a resolution supporting House Bill 630.
They want state leaders to extend current graduation pathways for current high school students. Toledo Public Schools leaders said current high school students are facing a dilemma on graduation.
House Bill 630 would extend the option for more graduation paths for students graduating in the next three years.
Legislation was originally passed several years ago authorizing two additional pathways for students graduating in 2018. It allowed graduation options to students who did not otherwise meet other existing pathways.
The new options focusing on more targeted career and technical education routes.
The Board of Education’s leaders feel these opportunities should be extended to current high school students.
Now the Ohio General Assembly is currently reviewing options to the graduation pathways issue. But our local Board of Education wants action to be taken now so current high school students can focus on their futures.
