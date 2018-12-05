Local breweries helping with CA wildfire relief by crafting special brew

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s brewday at Earnest Brew Works, and this time it’s for the Resilience Butte County Proud IPA - a beer with purpose.
This IPA originally was brewed by the Sierra Nevada Brewing Company in Chico, Calif., which was affected by the Camp Fire.
The Camp Fire ignited on Nov. 8 in Northern California and roared to become the nation’s deadliest in a century, consuming 153,336 acres, and killing dozens of people, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
“They asked for any brewery to brew that beer and 100 percent will go toward helping the Camp Fire relief fund,” Earnest co-owner Scot Yarnell said.
What started out as a few breweries is now a nationwide effort.
“There’s 1,400 breweries now, which is phenomenal because there’s only 7,000 (total) breweries,” Yarnell said.
With the special meaning behind the Resilience IPA, co-owner Keefe Snyder expects it to sell fast.
“I think that we’ll sell out of it in only a few days,” Snyder said.
Sales could be especially brisk, considering it’s a chance for people to give back, while enjoying a beer
“They’re going out for a beer anyways; might as well let all their money go to the fire relief,” Snyder said.
And while there’s no exact date yet on when the beer will be ready to drink, Earnest Brew Works says it should be available right before Christmas.
