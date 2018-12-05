The Glass City Makes History: Hosting ECHL All-Star Weekend

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The City of Toledo and our beloved Toledo Walleye Hockey team will welcome the best of the best from the ECHL (formerly East Cost Hockey League) to the Huntington Center January 18 – 21.
The weekend starts Friday with an opening night for FINatics. Enjoy Fanfest at Hensville Park, Day 1 of the Youth Hockey Tournament and Winter Brewfest on Saturday.
The Walleye take on the Komets in the regular season game on Sunday as Fanfest at Hensville Park continues along with Day 2 of the Youth Hockey Tournament.
The main event is Sunday and features a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. Sunday is also the Winterfest Youth Hockey Championship.
You can see all the details here.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.