First Alert Forecast: Cold, cloudy day with snow chances tomorrow

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Another cloudy and chilly day will be expected. A chance of a few snow flurries or light snow showers will be possible both this morning and again this afternoon. No accumulation expected.
It will be another cloudy afternoon with highs only in the low and middle 30s.
Our next chance of light snow will arrive on Thursday with light accumulations of 1/2″ or less.
Another shot of colder air will push in on Friday and into the weekend with highs near or below freezing on Friday and Saturday.
Partly sunny skies will be expected along with dry weather this weekend. Highs will remain in the low and middle 30s. Turning warmer into next week with dry weather continuing and highs moderating back into the 40s.
