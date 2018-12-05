Family members await House vote on Sierah’s Law - Link to Ohio House vote

A 1:30 p.m. vote is expected on the bill that would create a violent offender registry in Ohio

Sierah Joughin (Source: Justice for Sierah Facebook page)
By WTOL Newsroom | December 5, 2018 at 1:20 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 2:06 PM

COLUMBUS (WTOL) - Family members of Sierah Joughin traveled to Columbus on Wednesday to await a vote on the law named after the young woman who was murdered in summer 2016.

Sierah’s Law - which was passed unanimously by an Ohio House committee Tuesday - is to be voted upon by the entire House.

The law would create a violent offender registry in Ohio.

Joughin was killed in 2016 at the hands of a Delta man who previously was convicted of abduction.

The family and those in support of the bill want those convicted of third-degree felonies and higher to register, therefore being more easily traceable.

They said such a registry could have saved Sierah’s life.

If passed by the House, Sierah’s Law then would head to Gov. John Kasich’s desk to be signed.

