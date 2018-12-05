Dreaming of a fright Christmas? Schoolhouse offers holiday haunts

Tickets will include a photo opportunity with scary Santa

By Maytal Levi | December 4, 2018 at 8:55 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 7:10 AM

DENT, OH (FOX19) - The Dent Schoolhouse, known for it’s Halloween haunted house across the nation, will re-open for two days only for a Christmas haunt.

The area’s first haunted Christmas house will be open Friday and Saturday. FOX19 got a behind the scenes tour with the schoolhouse’s co-owner, Bud Stross.

“We’ve got over 430 Santa hats, 50 plus Christmas trees. Yeah, thousands of ornaments -- garland that could go for days," he said.

Stross says there will be more actors and monsters inside the schoolhouse for the Christmas haunt than ever before.

Tickets are $25 and include a photo opportunity with scary Santa. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at midnight.

