CBS is airing special coverage on President George H.W. Bush: Here’s how to watch your local news

TOLEDO (WTOL) - CBS is airing special coverage of the late President George H. W. Bush’s funeral ceremonies, which will replace the noon television newscast on WTOL.
There will still be a local newscast, and you can access it on our streaming properties.
View your local news by watching in the live player above, or by streaming our app on Amazon Fire or Roku.
Our website and app both have “Watch Live” links near the top that you can click to watch our broadcasts at any time on any device.
We will continue to show the late president’s services on our Facebook page.
Here’s the schedule for the late president’s memorial services today and tomorrow:
- 10 a.m. — Departure ceremony at U.S. Capitol. There will be a motorcade that transports Bush to Washington National Cathedral for a state funeral.
- 11 a.m. — Arrival and funeral at Washington National Cathedral.
- 12:30 p.m. — Funeral ends. Departure ceremony at the cathedral.
- 1:15 p.m. — Departure ceremony from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
- 5:30 p.m. — Arrival ceremony at Houston’s Ellington Field.
- 6:45 p.m. — Arrival Ceremony at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston.
- 7:45 p.m. — Lying in repose at St. Martin’s.
