Wood County Health Department almost ready to begin offering free dental care

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Wood County Health Department is making an effort to make sure everyone’s teeth are clean and shiny.
The addition of dental services is on its way to the department.
“We’re looking to help see some of the children in the area that are currently under served. So we’re really hoping to fill a gap that’s needed in the area for patients that are needing dental care,” said Jessica Firsdon, Dental Health Program Coordinator at the Wood County Health Department.
The department will have a sliding fee scale and will not turn away any patients. It will also accept Medicaid.
They hope that serving more children they will instill healthy hygiene habits early.The dental facility is an expansion onto the Wood County Health Department and has five chairs for patients.
“We plan to do fillings, root canals, crowns and dentures. So we’re hoping to really to offer a one stop for our patients so they’re not having to go and be referred to several different offices for their procedures” said Firsdon.
You do not have to be a Wood County resident to be seen at the new facility. Officials plan to begin offering services early in 2019.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.