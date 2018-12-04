Who the heck is Ryan Day? Everything you need to know about Ohio State’s new head coach

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Tuesday, Dec. 4 Ohio State announced Urban Meyer’s retirement due to health concerns.
Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Day will take over the reigns as head coach.
The staff will formally announce the move in a press conference at 2 p.m.
Before you do a deep dive Google search, here’s everything you need to know about the Buckeyes' new lead.
- Day was a high school standout: He finished his senior season as Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of New Hampshire.
- Following his high school playing days he attended the University of New Hampshire where he played quarterback (played under OC Chip Kelly)
- 39-year-old Day has been in coaching since 2002.
- He started as a tight ends coach at his Alma mater, immediately after his playing career.
Day has split time with both collegiate and professional teams as an assistant coach.
In 2015, Day joined the Philadelphia Eagles as the quarterbacks coach.
He was hired as co-offensive coordinator at Ohio State in January of 2017
Earlier this season Day took over as the interim head coach in the Buckeyes first 3 games, with Meyer out on suspension.
This season he has been the primary play caller for the offense, which ranked number two in total offense this season.
