USPS to close on Dec. 5 in honor of the late President George H. W. Bush

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The United States Postal Service has announced that on Wednesday, Dec. 5 they would be suspending regular mail delivery and that retail locations would be closed to celebrate the life and legacy of former President George H. W. Bush.
President Trump declared Dec. 5 as a National Day of Mourning in honor of the late president who passed away on Friday.
The postal service says that there will be no regular mail delivery on that day and that package delivery will be limited.
In addition, all post office locations will be closed.
