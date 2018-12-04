Threat made at Perrysburg H.S. determined not credible

TOLEDO (WTOL) - An alleged threat that was reported to Perrysburg High School on Monday evening has been determined to be not credible.
According to Perrysburg Schools, the treat was made during the school day and was reported to staff after school had let out.
The Perrysburg City Police Department was contacted and conducted an investigation.
The student was quickly identified, brought into custody and subsequently charged with inducing panic.
Perrysburg Schools officials state, “We consider every threat with the utmost seriousness and will immediately investigate.”
Officials also encourage parents and guardians to talk to their kids about the consequences that may come from making a threat, regardless of if it was meant as a joke.
