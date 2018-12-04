Terra State to open Career Leadership center and continues Workforce Scholarship program

FREMONT (WTOL) - Terra State Community College will soon offer both students and local professionals a place they can gain new skills.
To help their mission of offering advanced training and workforce development to local employers, Terra State will open their new Career Leadership Center in January. The center will be located in previously underutilized conference room areas, and is being paid for by a donor gift and a $287,000 USDA grant.
The center will offer training and assistance to not only students, but current working professional as well to help develop soft skills and other skills to help them gain better upward mobility for potential manager or supervisory positions.
The center will offer a program students can sign up for, or set up times to pop in when needed as well.
“When people feel the need that they need some growth, they’re going to be able to do that. And the same with our students, we’re going to have the opportunity where if the student feels there is a piece missing from their portfolio, they’re going to be able to do the same thing,” said Dr. Ron Schumacher, president of Terra State.
Once the new Career Leadership center is open, administration will gauge student demand to see if they need to add on any new staff members.
And, a scholarship program that began last year at Terra State will be continuing.Last year, Terra State Community College began their Workforce Demand Scholarship program. If a student is going into any of the 14 eligible programs, they can apply for the grant that bridges that gap left over from Federal and State grants.
Students have until April 15 to apply for the 2019-20 academic year.
The goal is to bump up the amount of work to prepare graduates from Terra’s two-year programs, or offer students the chance to get their career going with significantly less spending before moving onto a large program elsewhere.
“It is a way to make college affordable. Especially if students want to go on to a 4 year degree, they can do that. They can start their career here, and move on to that 4 year institution,” said Schumacher.
You can find more on the Workforce Demand Scholarship here.
