Sylvania Township residents say they don’t want to live within Sylvania city limits

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP (WTOL) - Neighbors living in various Sylvania Township subdivisions received letters in the middle of November.
The letters asked them to sign an annexation petition so their properties can be absorbed into city limits.
But many of those neighbors said they don’t want to live within city limits and voiced their concerns at Monday night’s Sylvania’s City Council Meeting.
The city’s law director said that the annexation issues on Monday’s agenda do not deal with the properties in Sylvania Township.
WTOL 11 reached out to Sylvania’s leaders for additional information on why the city may want to annex township properties and what this means for neighbors, but have yet to receive a response.
