Sylvania mom says son should have received painkillers following surgery

SYLVANIA (WTOL) - A Sylvania mother said her son's doctor refused to prescribe painkillers after her son Anthony's surgery to remove his tonsils just before Thanksgiving.
Darcy Rose thinks there's a time and place to prescribe opioids. They've become somewhat taboo in today's world because of the major addiction issues that have swarmed our state and country as a whole.
But Rose said there are still situations when they’re helpful.
"There is a time and a place for them and, you know, we were talking about a seven-to-10-day time period," Rose said. "I wasn't asking for a 30-day supply. I wasn't asking for my son for a 30-day supply."
Rose is a former psych nurse and medical professional who's seen the opioid addiction crisis up close.
Lucas County saw 153 people die last year from opioid overdoses. But Rose said there’s still a need for such narcotics because they serve a purpose, like they could have in Anthony’s case.
"The whole situation and the lack of the proper post-operative care is what was so frustrating," she said. "Even when you take the opioids out of the equation, other things could have been done."
A mother's concern translating into frustration, hoping to get parents educated on the reality of painkiller use.
"You have to advocate and if that means that you have to take your son who's gowned-up, IVed, ready to go into surgery, you say, 'Stop, no, over, we're not doing this,' then don't do it," Rose said.
WTOL reached out to doctors and medical professionals for their opinion on the matter but did not immediately receive a response.
