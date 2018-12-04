Stretching Your Dollar: Holiday fun and FREE events around town

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Christmas is a memorable time, especially if you see it through a child’s eyes.
And Santa Claus? Well you’ll be able to find him in a lot of places.
And one of those places are at Bass Pro Shops with their tradition is Santa’s Wonderland.
Families can come and take pictures with Santa, along with a bunch of other family-fun activities all for free. You can take the kids.. get photos with Santa.. there’s lots of fun stuff to do while you’re there.
Some of the activities include Rhino off-road testing, a duck shooting gallery, Red Rider laser arcade and the Elf product testing station.
Children who write a letter to Santa can expect a response from the jolly man.
“We are celebrating our 10th anniversary. It’s become a staple for people to come here every year and get their photos. We’ve seen kids growing up past 10 years and now they’re bringing their family in so it’s exciting," said Scott Liebert a Bass Pro Shop general manager.
Levis Commons is also beautifully lit for the holidays with Santa’s house where families can also get a free photo.
“We spent a lot of time lighting the boulevard. Nice to come out and walk around. We don’t charge for photos with Santa. People have cameras on their phones. Also Fridays go inside the 50-foot tree, it’s an experience you won’t have anywhere else,” said Allison Schroeder with Levis Commons.
