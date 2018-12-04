Snow Chances The Next Few Days

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Our winter chill comes with chances for snow showers the next few days before a long December dry spell takes hold. Wednesday will another overcast, chilly day with highs just above freezing. Our best chances for snow come Thursday with a few hours of light showers. Accumulations will be near or under an inch. The coldest air settles in as we enter the weekend with highs near or below freezing Friday and Saturday. We see highs rebound next week with a likely dry pattern for several days on end.