Sierah’s Law passes Statehouse committee 12-0 vote

(WTOL) - Progress was made Tuesday in the Ohio Statehouse regarding Sierah’s Law as it passed the Ohio House committee by an unanimous 12 to 0 vote.
The law is named after Sierah Joughin who was murdered in summer 2016.
The law, which also passed the state senate, would create a violent offender registry in Ohio.
The family and those in support of the bill want those convicted of third-degree felonies and higher to register, therefore being more easily traceable.
They said such a registry could have saved Sierah’s life.
Sierah’s aunt said they expect a vote in the full house either this Thursday or later next week.
It would then head to Governor Kasich's desk to be signed.
