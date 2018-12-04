Sierah’s Law passes Statehouse committee 12-0 vote

By WTOL Newsroom | December 4, 2018 at 3:36 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 3:36 PM

(WTOL) - Progress was made Tuesday in the Ohio Statehouse regarding Sierah’s Law as it passed the Ohio House committee by an unanimous 12 to 0 vote.

The law is named after Sierah Joughin who was murdered in summer 2016.

The law, which also passed the state senate, would create a violent offender registry in Ohio.

The family and those in support of the bill want those convicted of third-degree felonies and higher to register, therefore being more easily traceable.

They said such a registry could have saved Sierah’s life.

Sierah’s aunt said they expect a vote in the full house either this Thursday or later next week.

It would then head to Governor Kasich's desk to be signed.

