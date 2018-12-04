Remembering Former President George H.W. Bush and his legacy locally

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The death of Former President George H. W. Bush saddened so many across the country, but one local man credits some of his favorite memories to the former president.
He was the first president Jon Stainbrook ever met. It was a conversation in Bowling Green on a train in 1992 that will forever be ingrained on his heart as he remembers the legacy of 41.
“He was funny,” remembered Stainbrook, former chair of the Lucas County Republican Party. “He just had that side, he was very likable and that was the guy. I mean he was the President of the United States and I was very honored just to have the opportunity to even have a picture taken with him let alone talk to him.”
Jon Stainbrook met President George H.W. Bush after working his campaign in Lucas County back in 1992.
Together his team of volunteers broke voter contact records. As a thank you, President Bush met him one-on-one while on a visit to the area. They spoke of grassroots politics, World War II President Regan and more, but most memorable to Stainbrook was a small gift the President personally delivered.
“He pinned that on me (a suit pin) and I thought this is the closest thing I am ever going to get to you know meeting the President and having this opportunity,” said Stainbrook with a smile. “I was very honored and it’s one of those memories that you will have in the picture that I will cherish the rest of my life.”
But he would soon cross paths with the President again, this time in Toledo as he went to the SeaGate Center.
President George H.W. Bush remembered their first conversation about his experience in WWII as a pilot and brought Jon Stainbrook another gift, a World War II tie.
Stainbrook said that isn’t all he remembered. He said the former president held our area close to his heart remembering specific people and places from his time here.
“The amounts of visits that he had been here,” recalled Stainbrook. “I mean he had run in Swan Creek Metropark, he went to Haddad’s the Bungalow over on Airport Highway and ate dinner. I mean, he was all over this area as a president. I mean that’s, that’s huge for us here.”
While the reality without Bush 41 is sad, Stainbrook believes he will go down as one of the greatest wartime presidents and his legacy will reach far and wide for generations to come.
