Put your hand in the jar: It’s National Cookie Day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Of all the food holidays we celebrate, National Cookie Day is definitely a favorite. Who doesn’t love a soft and warm cookie?
National Day Calendar says we can thank the Dutch for cookies, at the word cookie comes from the Dutch word “koekie," meaning “little cake.” Cookies arrived to America in the 17th century, and we’ve been enjoying them ever since.
Whether you’re grabbing a sweet treat after lunch or shopping online for holiday gifts, we’ve got all kinds of deals and freebies to ensure that you have a very cookie-filled Tuesday...and that’s the best kind of Tuesday to have, in our opinion. Enjoy your cookies, dear readers, and make sure to have some milk on hand!
Insomnia is having quite the National Cookie Day celebration. On Tuesday, December 4, you can stop by any location for a free traditional cookie. On December 5 and 6, guests will get one free traditional cookie with the purchase of a delivery order.
Don't live close to an Insomnia? The chain is offering 20% off shipping orders through the entire week.
Plus, beginning Monday, December 3, you can enter to win cookies for an entire YEAR. Enter here until December 10 at 3 a.m., and five cookie fans will be randomly chosen to receive free cookies for an entire year.
On Tuesday, it’s okay to steal all the cookies from the cookie jar.
