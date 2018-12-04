Michigan police investigate Lenawee County homicide

RIGA TOWNSHIP (WTOL) - The body of a black man was found in a cornfield in Riga Township on Monday, and an investigation is currently underway.
The Michigan State Police Monroe Post and First District Special Investigation Section are involved in the investigation into what’s been ruled a homicide in Lenawee County.
The investigation began on Monday at approximately 5:30 p.m., after troopers were dispatched to the report of a body off the roadway in a cornfield.
Upon arrival, troopers found a deceased black male who was approximately 30-35 years of age.
Based on evidence located at the scene, it was confirmed the deceased was a victim of homicide.
The victim has been positively identified, however his name will not be released until confirmation the family has been notified.
Additional Michigan State Police resources were summoned to the scene to assist with this investigation. Those resources included K-9 units, aviation, and crime lab personnel.
An autopsy of the victim was conducted on Tuesday, and those results are pending.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is being asked to call Detective Sgt. Larry Rothman of the Michigan State Police, Monroe Post, at 734-242-3500.
