Man panics, tries to save mannequin from family’s ‘Christmas Vacation’ display
After the panic, the Heerlein family added a sign to the bottom of the Christmas display that explains the decoration for anyone else who might be concerned. (Source: Jacqulyn Powell/KXAN/CNN)
December 4, 2018 at 1:30 AM EST - Updated December 4 at 1:30 AM

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN/CNN) - One family’s clever recreation of a scene from the 1989 movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” has been causing panic and calls to 911 because of a mannequin hanging off their roof.

The Heerlein family in Austin, TX, recently put up a Christmas display for a contest that must have looked a little too realistic.

To recreate the scene in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” where Clark Griswold slips from the roof while putting up Christmas lights, the family bought a dummy online and positioned a ladder beneath it to look like it’s tipping over.

But one man, identified as a veteran named Alfred, thought someone was really in danger. The Nest camera on the Heerleins' front door caught his rescue attempt, as he grabbed a ladder and tried to save the mannequin.

At least one dozen other people have called 911 to report the scene as well.

Since then, the family has added a sign to the bottom of the display that explains the decoration for anyone else who might be concerned.

As for Alfred, the Heerleins say they’re giving him a $500 gift card to show their appreciations for his caring actions.

