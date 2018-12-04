LL Cool J, Gwen Stefani join in CBS foster-adoption special

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, LL Cool J attends the Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration in Los Angeles. LL Cool J is host of a TV special that has long spotlighted adoption for kids in foster care. CBS' "A Home for the Holidays" is marking 20th year of sharing stories about children who found or need permanent homes. Gwen Stefani, Train and Lukas Graham will perform on the program airing at 8 p.m. EST Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (Richard Shotwell)