Giving the gift of wellness just got a lot easier, thanks to Lava Wellness Spa*

MAUMEE (WTOL) - Lava Wellness Spa is a unique, one-of-a-kind boutique, healing spa in Maumee.
This holiday season, they want to help you get the gift of the wellness to those you love and even give yourself some self-care.
Right now, for $39.99 you have access to all the amenities like halotherapy (salt room), activated charcoal room, floatarium, Hinoki and Silk Tub, Polar Plunge tub, Moroccan clay sauna, activated charcoal sauna and a Japanese soaking tub.
Not to mention you’ll be guided by the knowledge from founder Hadi Allen, who’s Hawaiian and Filipino heritage brings eastern healing techniques to the western world.
Heidi also makes all the soaps and creams, sprays, beauty products and more that are sold in the retail area made with all-natural ingredients.
On the other side of the new Lava Wellness Spa, there are four massage therapy rooms. Heidi previously won best massage therapist in Toledo in 2018.
Whether it’s holistic healing products, a spa experience to remember or a massage to relieve the holiday stress, Lava Wellness Spa is certainly a place to go and check out.
