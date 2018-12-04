First Alert Forecast: Cold, dry day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A mainly dry and cloudy morning. A chance of a few snow flurries, mainly east of Toledo through mid morning. Otherwise, cloudy skies with temperatures back in the upper 20s.
It will be a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs only in the middle 30s. Our next chance of light snow will arrive on Thursday with light accumulations of 1″ or less.
Another shot of colder air will push in on Friday and into the weekend with highs near or below freezing on Friday and Saturday.
Partly sunny skies will be expected along with dry weather this weekend. Highs will remain in the low and middle 30s.
Turning warmer into next week with dry weather continuing and highs moderating back into the 40s.
