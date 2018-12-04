Even Christmas can’t stop the Ohio State/Michigan rivalry

By Claudia Seibert | December 4, 2018 at 9:47 AM EST - Updated December 4 at 10:00 AM

(WTOL) - Christmas may be just for a season, but the Ohio State/Michigan rivalry is alive and well all year round.

One Buckeye man displayed this sentiment using his Christmas lights to remind his neighbor, a Wolverine fan, what the exact score of the game was between the two teams this year.

(Busted Coverage)

Instagram account Busted Coverage posted the photo, urging followers to “Tag a Michigan fan to help him/her get into the holiday spirit.”

Take notes, sports fans: this could change the game for your holiday decorations this year.

