City Council approves Lake Erie Bill of Rights
By WTOL Newsroom | December 4, 2018 at 4:54 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 4:54 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - City Council has decided to move forward with a special election for the Lake Erie Bill of Rights.

Toledoans for Safe Water spent two years petitioning and protesting for this to be considered in an election.

The bill would give the lake legal rights and allow cities and corporations to be fined if they do something that negatively impacts the lake.

Now that Toledo City Council has voted, the issue will be headed back to the Board of Elections for consideration.

