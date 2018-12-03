Cheerleader who says she was body-shamed by Shaker Heights coach dances with Cavalier Girls

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Shaker Heights cheerleader who said her high school coach criticized her for her weight was recently given an opportunity of a lifetime.
At halftime during Saturday’s Cavaliers game, 16-year-old Laylonie Dowdell danced in front of thousands with the Cavalier Girls, proving that she is confident with herself no matter what others say.
In October, Dowdell claimed a cheerleading coach at Shaker Heights High School went too far. She says they made fun of her weight and made her wear a uniform that was too small.
An assistant coach at Shaker Heights High School resigned as a result of the school’s investigation into Dowdell’s claims.
