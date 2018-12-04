Chabad House of Toledo lights chocolate menorah

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Monday was the second night of Hanukkah, and right here in our area, the Chabad House of Toledo hosted a menorah-lighting ceremony.
However, this celebration was a little out of the ordinary. At the Franklin Park Mall, they lit up a menorah made of chocolate.
Dozens of people showed up Monday night to celebrate Hanukkah and lit the chocolate creation that some of the children helped make.
There was plenty of family fun with refreshments like latkes and donuts. Participants were even able to make their own Gelt cookies and dreidels.
It’s all part of what makes Hanukkah so special.
If you want to celebrate, but don’t know how, call the Chabad House at 419-843-9393 and they’ll give you all you need to have a very happy Hanukkah.
