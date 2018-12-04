Become a lighthouse keeper in MI next spring, summer

(WTOL) - Ever wanted to live in a lighthouse? If you’ve never thought about it, are you considering it now?
For a small fee and routine maintenance, you won’t have to go very far to make it happen.
According to U.S. News, Michigan is accepting applications for those who are interested in becoming temporary lighthouse keepers at the Tawas Point Lighthouse located off the Lake Huron Coast.
The lighthouse keepers would need to greet visitors and do routine maintenance next spring and summer.
In exchange for paying $75 and 70 service hours over 2 weeks, you get to live in the lighthouse keeper’s quarters.
U.S. News reports that lighthouse historians are looking for teams to 2, 3 or 4 adults.
Applications will be accepted through Feb. 1.
