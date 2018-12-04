Don’t drink and drive: Keep our roads safe this holiday season

TOLEDO (WTOL) - According to Safe Communities of Wood County, there have been 13 fatal crashes in Wood County this year.
This is the same number of fatal crashes as this time last year.
This holiday season, Safe Communities is teaming up with U.S Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind drivers about the dangers of drinking and driving.
With all of the parties and other holiday events taking place, it is important to plan a sober ride home before you even head out.
Safe Communities representatives want to remind drivers: Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.
Here are some tips from them to avoid an OVI and stay safe on the road:
- Remember it is never okay to drive drunk. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage.
- Plan Ahead! You know whether you’ll attend a party. If you plan to drink, plan for a sober driver to take you home. Is it your turn to be the designated driver? Take your role seriously – Your friends are relying on you!
- Download NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app, available on Google Play for Android devices and Apple’s iTunes Store for iOS devices. SaferRide allows users to call a taxi or a predetermined friend and identifies the user’s location so he or she can be picked up.
- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.