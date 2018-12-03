Amazon to unleash holiday toy deals Tuesday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Amazon’s running 12 days of deals and Tuesday is all about toys with hundreds of discounts promised. But before you start working through your kids’ wish lists, here’s how to find the best prices.
One good way to start is by downloading the free Honey browser extension. Honey tracks prices on Amazon going back 120 days. That’s important because Amazon uses dynamic pricing, meaning prices are constantly changing, depending on supply and demand. Having that price data helps you avoid buying when prices are high. And you can set up price alerts for when they hit a new low.
And remember, Amazon’s prices aren’t always lowest, so compare those deals against other retailers, using a site like Google Shopping or Buy Via.
There are some hot holiday toys that are already hard to find, so you may not want to wait on those. Fingerlings are at the top of that list again this year! But we spotted several styles at Walmart for about $15 today.
Another hard to find toy is the LOL Surprise—Bigger Surprise! We spotted it on sale at both Amazon and Walmart. There are also websites that track the inventory of hot toys at different retailers:
A recent T Rowe Price survey found half of parents planned to get everything on their kids’ lists, no matter the cost. Those people were also more likely to run up holiday debt, and less likely to save for retirement. The Simply Money Point: Toys are fun, but they don’t last, so figure out what you can really afford, and stick to that budget.
