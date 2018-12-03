West Side home vandalized with swastikas

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Why? Why me? What did I do?”
Those are the questions a local woman is asking after her home on the West Side was vandalized with swastikas and curse words on the first night of Hanukkah.
We spoke to Mary, who did not want her face shown on television, after she called the police to report what she believes is a hate crime.
The large swaths of offensive red paint now covering her home support that belief.
Mary said the vandalism occurred while she was napping inside—sometime between 6:20-7 p.m. Sunday night.
“I heard the dogs barking. I came out, they said your house has been vandalized,” Mary said.
She continued, “Look at it. I don’t understand. I think it’s a malicious hate crime.”
Mary is hoping one of her neighbors witnessed the incident, so she can get some answers to questions that will surely haunt her for a long time to come.
One of the neighbors caught a potential suspect on a security camera, but the footage doesn’t reveal the man’s face.
