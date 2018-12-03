Rollover crash on AW Trail knocks down power lines

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A rollover crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail left at least one injured on Monday afternoon.
This happened near Copland Blvd. in south Toledo around 1:45 p.m.
Toledo police say the driver possibly hydroplaned and lost control of the vehicle, before crashing into and bringing down an electrical pole.
A passenger was also inside at the time, but both individuals are reported to have minor injuries.
Toledo Edison crews were also on the scene and had to cut an additional power line.
The car was towed from the scene.
Two lanes on the southbound side of the trail have been blocked off.
This story is developing.
