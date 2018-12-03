ProMedica Doctor’s Orders: How does dropping a bad habit affect my body?

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Dropping bad habits is essential for weight loss.
Smoking is the number one thing that can hurt your overall health, and increase your risk for cancer, asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
Your body immediately feels the effects once you stop smoking. If you smoke, consider counseling, which doubles your chances of quitting for good.
Overeating is another bad habit that can affect weight loss goals.
Even healthy foods like nuts, dried fruit, cereal and peanut butter can add unneeded calories. Check the serving sizes of the foods you’re eating and keep your portions to the recommended amounts.
Some people are also in the habit of drinking sugary beverages, such as pop or sweetened coffee. These types of drinks add up in calories and offer little to no nutrition. Swap them out for unsweetened coffee, unsweetened tea, or fruit-infused water instead.
Not getting enough sleep can also make it difficult to lose weight.
When we’re tired, we tend to eat more calories during the day, and we tend to choose foods higher in fat and lower in protein. Try to get the recommended amount of sleep every night and have sleep routine by going to bed at the same time and waking up at the same time, even on weekends. If you’re tired after a night of little sleep, fill up on protein first and stay hydrated.
Reconsider that bedtime snack, too. Eating late interferes with your body’s ability to appropriately use the calories you’re consuming, often leading to bad sleep and weight gain.
