Perrysburg wrestlers hold clinic, raise money for Toledo youth wrestling club

PERRYSBURG (WTOL) - The Perrysburg Wrestling Club is paying it forward this Christmas season.
They’re helping out their new friends from Toledo’s Soul City Boxing and Wrestling Club.
The Perrysburg wrestlers hosted a clinic on Sunday for the Toledo wrestlers.
They come from a program where enthusiasm is high but finances are low.
“Most everything is run through volunteer workers. So kids don’t have that much money plus we’re in a low income neighborhood. Not much money for them. This is greatly appreciated,” said Coach Roshawn Jones.
It’s appreciated because the Perrysburg Wrestling Club raised money and donated new shoes and headgear to them.
In addition, they found a company that threw in new shirts and shorts for competition… even soap.
“It’s wonderful for someone to come in, step up and help kids that can’t afford everything that they can get,” said Soul City wrestler Caleb Crockett.
Caleb’s friend Justice Galloway-Jones agrees and appreciates what the program does for young girls.
“Because it keeps girls off the street and gives them positive stuff,” said Justice.
Arrangements have also been made to pay for tournament fees.
Perrysburg’s wrestlers say they now know the importance of community service.
“Wrestling is a great opportunity for escape from what’s going on at home, distracts you from other things. Great opportunity to get on the mat,” said Perrysburg wrestler Ethan Garee.
And showing them people care and want them to succeed in life all through the gift of giving.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.