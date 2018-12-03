Parents of BGSU student worried after no one hears from him since Nov. 20

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - Bowling Green State University says a student at the school hasn’t been in contact with his family or friends since Nov. 20.
According to a Facebook post by the University on Sunday evening, freshman Jacob Bromm, from Troy, MI told his parents he would not be coming home for Thanksgiving.
According to the post, friends say Jacob told them he was leaving his residence hall to get an Uber to the airport and “fly out west.”
The post says police are investigating and that there is no indication he is in distress.
Jacob is 18 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to call 419-372-2346.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.