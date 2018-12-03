Earthquake doesn't disrupt food, fuel supply to Alaska

This photo provided by Chris Riekena shows excavation work being conducted Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, near the Mirror Lake exit of the Glenn Highway near Eklutna, Alaska, to make the highway ready for repaving. The highway was heavily damaged in several spots following a magnitude 7.0 earthquake on Nov. 30, 2018. (Chris Riekena via AP) (Chris Riekena)
By MARK THIESSEN | December 3, 2018 at 12:18 AM EST - Updated December 3 at 12:23 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The supply chain of food and other goods delivered to the Port of Anchorage from the Lower 48 has not been disrupted by the powerful earthquake that caused widespread damage to roads in the Anchorage area.

"The ships are coming in on schedule, the supply lines are at this point uninterrupted," Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz said Sunday at a news conference.

The magnitude 7.0 earthquake rattled the state's largest city early Friday morning swaying buildings and fraying nerves. There were no reports of deaths, serious injuries or structural damage to buildings.

Roads, however, took the brunt of the damage, especially the scenic Glenn Highway, the closest thing Alaska has to an interstate and links the state's largest city to suburban communities to the north.

Traffic has been snarled since the quake. Delays came as drivers were diverted around road damage on temporary detours or the highway was reduced to one lane while crews try to reconstruct the roadway after the temblor caused sinkholes and buckled pavement.

A dump truck and excavator work on a temporary fix of an off ramp that collapsed after an earthquake on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. A driver attempting to exit Minnesota Drive at International Airport Road was not injured when the ramp sank. Two strong earthquakes measuring 7.0 and 5.7 ripped apart highways, cracked buildings and rattled people's nerves around Anchorage. (AP Photo/Dan Joling)
Employees who live north of Anchorage are being encouraged to take Monday off or work from home if possible to reduce traffic. Gov. Bill Walker, who leaves office at noon Monday, gave state workers in the Anchorage area the day off to help reduce the number of cars on the highway. Schools have been closed until Dec. 10, which should also reduce traffic.

Walker said he would not be traveling to the rural village of Noorvik for the swearing in of Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy on Monday but instead would remain in Anchorage to keep working on recovery efforts.

Al and Lyn Matthews show structural cracks in their home in south Anchorage, Alaska, following earthquakes Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dinneen)
Roads aren't the only transportation worry in Alaska.

About 90 percent of all the goods sold in Alaska are delivered to the Port of Anchorage, where officials have completed a preliminary damage assessment.

Traffic outbound from Anchorage on the Glenn Highway was at a standstill after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake caused damage in the Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Scientists say the damaging Alaska earthquake and aftershocks occurred on a type of fault in which one side moves down and away from the other side. (Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP)
"Everything looked good," Municipal Manager Bill Falsey said. "There was some structural concerns with some of the trestles. We have got some things on a watch list but nothing that should impede operations."

Two major cargo companies operate at the port. One was offloading barges as normal on Sunday, and the other company is scheduled to offload barges Monday after successfully testing their crane system.

This aerial photo shows damage on Vine Road, south of Wasilla, Alaska, after earthquakes Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Back-to-back earthquakes measuring 7.0 and 5.7 shattered highways and rocked buildings Friday in Anchorage and the surrounding area, sending people running into the streets and briefly triggering a tsunami warning for islands and coastal areas south of the city. (Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP)
Jet fuel was also being unloaded at another terminal Sunday.

"We're estimating we have on hand now automotive gasoline supplies that will be good for at least three weeks, and that the next shipment comes in on Dec. 7," he said. "We're not expecting any disruptions to those supply chains."

This aerial photo shows damage at the Glenn Highway near Mirror Lake after earthquakes in the Anchorage area, Alaska, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Back-to-back earthquakes measuring 7.0 and 5.7 shattered highways and rocked buildings Friday in Anchorage and the surrounding area, sending people running into the streets and briefly triggering a tsunami warning for islands and coastal areas south of the city. (Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP)
Officials on Saturday encouraged Alaskans not to make a run on grocery stores, saying there was no reason to hoard food.

However, at least one grocery store Sunday morning had no milk and little to no bread, bottled water or bananas.

This Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 photo provided by Alaska Railroad Corp. shows damage from a magnitude 7.0 earthquake by Nancy Lake, near Willow, Alaska. The railroad will use heavy equipment to repair the damage before it can resume train traffic between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska's two largest cities. (Lloyd Tesch/Alaska Railroad Corp. via AP)
Berkowitz said the stories he's heard, particularly from grocery stores, in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake was of cooperation and sharing.

"Even when people were initially concerned, people who might have been reaching for the last item, looked over and saw someone else and said, 'Yes, we are sharing this with you,'" he said.

Anchorage resident C.J. Johnson stocks up on water and bread at a local grocery, after the morning's 7.0-magnitude earthquake which caused extensive damage to the local area in Anchorage, Alaska, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. The earthquake that shook Anchorage and damaged roadways also knocked many traffic lights out of service and has snarled traffic. (AP Photo/Michael Dinneen)
He also touted Alaskans' longstanding tradition to stock up for long winters.

"I would encourage people, once the ships get in, once things settle back down, make sure you have the emergency preparations, the emergency kits that you should have," he said.

A nearly empty produce bin for bananas is shown at a grocery store in Anchorage, Alaska, on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, two days after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake was centered about 7 miles north of the city. Anchorage officials urged residents not to stock up and hoard supplies because the supply chain of goods was not interrupted. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
Schools will be closed for the week so damage assessments can be conducted on about 4,000 classrooms in 86 schools and four other facilities, comprising 8 million square feet, to make sure they are safe for staff and students, Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop said Sunday.

Empty shelves where bread is normally located are shown at a grocery store in Anchorage, Alaska, on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, two days after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake was centered about 7 miles north of the city. Anchorage officials urged residents not to stock up and hoard supplies because the supply chain of goods was not interrupted. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
Empty milk refrigerators are shown at a grocery store in Anchorage, Alaska, on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, two days after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake was centered about 7 miles north of the city. Anchorage officials urged residents not to stock up and hoard supplies because the supply chain of goods was not interrupted. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
