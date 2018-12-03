Lake Township Police Department fights off porch pirates

LAKE TOWNSHIP (WTOL) - Online ordering can make holiday shopping less stressful unless porch pirates decide to give you a visit.
But the Lake Township Police Department is doing something about it by allowing Lake Township residents to have their packages shipped directly to the police department.
“I think it’s something we can offer to our residents just to make the holidays more enjoyable, relaxing an just kind of eliminate that possibility of things being stolen off their porch,” said Mark Hummer, Chief of Police at the Lake Township Police Department.
Packages under 25 pounds can be shipped to the department for free through December 21.
The Lake Township Police Department said that although the holidays are a busy time of year for them, this new idea saves time in the long run.
“It takes us less time to do this than it will to take a report and investigate it. And we really are here to protect and serve,” said Hummer.
All packages must be picked up by 6 p.m. Pre-registration is required and you must have a valid photo ID when picking up your package.
Call 419-481-6354 to register.
