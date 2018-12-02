‘I regret the decision I made that night.' Kareem Hunt says in interview with ESPN

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - ESPN showed an interview on Sunday between reporter Lisa Salters and former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, Salters asked Hunt about the video from TMZ showing him assaulting a woman in Cleveland in February.
Hunt said he requested the interview.
“I want to let the world know how sorry I am for my actions,” Hunt told Salters.
The former Chiefs running back said he is extremely embarrassed, he added he is not that type of person.
“I was in the wrong, I could have took responsibility and you know made the right decision to find a way to deescalate the situation,” he said.
He said the victim in the video did not deserve that and Hunt said he had met the woman one time.
Hunt said the situation was a disagreement and he wanted the woman to leave.
“It’s no excuse for me to act that way,” Hunt told Salters.
Salters asked about the specific part of the video showing Hunt kicking the woman.
“The video shows I was in the wrong,” he said.
He would go on to say he did not tell the Chiefs the whole story earlier in the earlier.
Hunt also said the NFL did not question him about the incident.
The NFL released a statement on Sunday bout the investigation of Hunt:
The NFL’s investigation began immediately following the incident in February. Consistent with standard investigatory practices, the NFL continues to pursue a complete understanding of the facts. The NFL’s ongoing investigation will include further attempts to speak to the complainants involved in the incident. It will include a review of the new information that was made public on Friday – which was not available to the NFL previously – as well as further conversations with all parties involved in the incident.
“I regret the decision I made that night,” Hunt said.
Salters asked if he has reached out to the victim, Hunt said he has not. After Salters asked him he shares what he would say to the victim.
“I am sorry for my actions that night,” Hunt said.
In the interview with Salters, Hunt said he plans to see counseling and get the treatment to make sure this never happens again.
He told Salters he plans to do whatever it takes to earn everyone’s trust back.
NFL reporter Ian Rapoport said Hunt may suspended 6+ games.
Rapoport talked more about the incident on Good Morning Football.
The Chiefs released Hunt after the video surfaced online.
In the TMZ video, Hunt is seen shoving a woman, who then strikes Hunt back in the face. Hunt then appears to make his way over to the woman who was knocked to the ground during a separate confrontation and kicks her.
Hunt was not been charged in connection to the incident. According to Chiefs reporter Nate Taylor, the kick from Hunt was not described in the police reports.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.