Give the gift of reading for Christmas

FINDLAY (WTOL) - Are you still trying to find a good Christmas gift for your little one?
In today’s digital age, the staff of the Mazza Museum in Findlay, which host original artwork of children’s books from around the world, think there needs to be more books under the tree this year.
Among the dozens of positive benefits of reading to your child, one of the biggest growing trends in children’s books today is a more robust vocabulary of words that children can be introduced to earlier.
“Now we’re seeing books, even for very young children, with some fantastic 5 Dollar Words in it. Because that’s just the way they build their vocabulary, listening to the adults in their lives reading books to them.” said Kerry Teeple, deputy director of the Mazza Museum.
Teeple said for toddlers, go for board books and paper engineered books for preschoolers. Chapter books are great to introduce around the 1st or 2nd grade level. Also try graphic novels, which feature more art and less words, and can motivate readers to take on longer form stories.
It’s also important to know the child’s reading level and try to buy books that will challenge them to continue coming back and master. That way, they can get months or even years of use out of books, instead of toys or video games, which can easily be discarded after only a few uses.
“And they can come back to it year after year. And something like a picture book, with the art involved, You’re never done. You’re never done analyzing the illustrations and finding something new. So, yeah, I think a book is a great gift for any age,” said Teeple.
The Mazza Museum on the campus of University of Findlay, is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.