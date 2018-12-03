George H.W. Bush's life embodiment of Texas spirit

A makeshift memorial sits at the base of a statue of former President George H.W. Bush in downtown Houston, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Bush is returning to Washington as a revered political statesman, hailed by leaders across the political spectrum and around the world as a man not only of greatness but also of uncommon decency and kindness. Bush, died late Friday at his Houston home at age 94, is to be honored with a state funeral at National Cathedral in the nation's capital on Wednesday, followed by burial Thursday on the grounds of his presidential library at Texas A&M.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip)
By JUAN A. LOZANO | December 2, 2018 at 4:00 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 8:18 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — Although he was born and grew up on the East Coast, former President George H.W. Bush was the quintessential Texan.

He found early success in the state's oil fields, helped change the landscape of Texas politics and loved Tex-Mex food.

And in his adopted hometown of Houston, Bush, who died on Friday, and his wife Barbara endeared themselves to the city through their kindness, accessibility and support of charitable causes and local sports teams.

Ricardo Molina, whose family owns Molina's Cantina, one of Bush's favorite Tex-Mex restaurants in Houston, says he remembers Bush's kindness to his staff whenever he would stop by to eat.

Jim Granato, with the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs, says Bush is "considered a Texan even if he doesn't have the accent."

A statue of former President George H.W. Bush stands in downtown Houston, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Bush is returning to Washington as a revered political statesman, hailed by leaders across the political spectrum and around the world as a man not only of greatness but also of uncommon decency and kindness. Bush, died late Friday at his Houston home at age 94, is to be honored with a state funeral at National Cathedral in the nation's capital on Wednesday, followed by burial Thursday on the grounds of his presidential library at Texas A&M.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
A bicyclist passes by a statue of former President George H.W. Bush in downtown Houston, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Bush is returning to Washington as a revered political statesman, hailed by leaders across the political spectrum and around the world as a man not only of greatness but also of uncommon decency and kindness. Bush, died late Friday at his Houston home at age 94, is to be honored with a state funeral at National Cathedral in the nation's capital on Wednesday, followed by burial Thursday on the grounds of his presidential library at Texas A&M. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Deitz Kracker, left, and Marg Frazier visit a statue of former President George H.W. Bush in downtown Houston, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Bush is returning to Washington as a revered political statesman, hailed by leaders across the political spectrum and around the world as a man not only of greatness but also of uncommon decency and kindness. Bush, died late Friday at his Houston home at age 94, is to be honored with a state funeral at National Cathedral in the nation's capital on Wednesday, followed by burial Thursday on the grounds of his presidential library at Texas A&M. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
A group of cyclists stop to have a picture taken with a statue of former President George H.W. Bush in downtown Houston, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Bush is returning to Washington as a revered political statesman, hailed by leaders across the political spectrum and around the world as a man not only of greatness but also of uncommon decency and kindness. Bush, died late Friday at his Houston home at age 94, is to be honored with a state funeral at National Cathedral in the nation's capital on Wednesday, followed by burial Thursday on the grounds of his presidential library at Texas A&M. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Visitors look at a statue of former President George H.W. Bush stands in downtown Houston, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Bush has died at age 94. Bush is returning to Washington as a revered political statesman, hailed by leaders across the political spectrum and around the world as a man not only of greatness but also of uncommon decency and kindness. Bush, died late Friday at his Houston home at age 94, is to be honored with a state funeral at National Cathedral in the nation's capital on Wednesday, followed by burial Thursday on the grounds of his presidential library at Texas A&M. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
A makeshift memorial is shown at the base of a statue of former President George H.W. Bush in downtown Houston, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Bush is returning to Washington as a revered political statesman, hailed by leaders across the political spectrum and around the world as a man not only of greatness but also of uncommon decency and kindness. Bush, died late Friday at his Houston home at age 94, is to be honored with a state funeral at National Cathedral in the nation's capital on Wednesday, followed by burial Thursday on the grounds of his presidential library at Texas A&M. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
A group of cyclists ride past a statue of former President George H.W. Bush in downtown Houston, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Bush is returning to Washington as a revered political statesman, hailed by leaders across the political spectrum and around the world as a man not only of greatness but also of uncommon decency and kindness. Bush, died late Friday at his Houston home at age 94, is to be honored with a state funeral at National Cathedral in the nation's capital on Wednesday, followed by burial Thursday on the grounds of his presidential library at Texas A&M. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
A group of cyclists stop to have a picture taken with a statue of former President George H.W. Bush in downtown Houston, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Bush is returning to Washington as a revered political statesman, hailed by leaders across the political spectrum and around the world as a man not only of greatness but also of uncommon decency and kindness. Bush, died late Friday at his Houston home at age 94, is to be honored with a state funeral at National Cathedral in the nation's capital on Wednesday, followed by burial Thursday on the grounds of his presidential library at Texas A&M. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
