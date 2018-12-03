First Alert Forecast: Chilly week, weekend ahead

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Much cooler weather will be returning this morning. Temperatures will begin the day in the middle 30s. It will be brisk and breezy.
There is the chance of a few light rain and snow showers today. Otherwise, cloudy and colder with highs steady in the upper 30s.
Temperatures will remain chilly the remainder of the work week with highs in the low and middle 30s. A few additional light snow showers are possible for the end of the work week. No significant accumulation expected.
The weekend will remain chilly with highs in the 30s.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.