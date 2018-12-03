Family prepares to say final goodbyes to 3-year-old who was killed in drive-by

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Friends and family of a 3-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting have prepared to give their final goodbyes this week.
A public visitation for Malachi Barnes will be held Monday night at the House of Day Funeral Home from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Malachi was shot and killed Thanksgiving night while his father drove him and his two siblings home on northbound I-75.
A car pulled up next them and sprayed their vehicle with bullets.
Funeral services will take place Tuesday at noon.
