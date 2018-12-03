Driver struck by semi on I-75 SB

TOLEDO (WTOL) - One driver was injured after the vehicle he was in was T-boned by a semitrailer on I-75 southbound on Monday.
This happened right by Bass Pro Shop.
The left lane of I-75 SB was blocked, but should be back open shortly.
The driver of a pickup apparently was merging onto I-75 when he fish-tailed and was T-boned by a semi, forcing the pickup into the median.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper on the scene said that he believes the pickup driver was going faster than he should have been in these road conditions and said that he sees this all the time with that entrance ramp.
The driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital in Perrysburg with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi was not injured in this crash.
