CBS is airing a special report on President George H.W. Bush: Here’s how to watch your local news

TOLEDO (WTOL) - CBS is airing a special report on the late President George H. W. Bush today, which will replace the 5 p.m. television newscast on WTOL. There will still be a local newscast, and you can access it on our streaming properties.
View your local news by watching in the live player above, or by streaming our app on Amazon Fire or Roku.
Our website and app both have “Watch Live” links near the top that you can click to watch our broadcasts at any time.
Here’s the schedule for the late president’s special report today:
A military ceremony for Mr. Bush, including departure from Ellington Airport in Texas, will begin around 11:30 a.m.
CBS expects to stay on the air until departure for Washington, which is scheduled for noon.
In the afternoon, arrival at Joint Base Andrews is around 3:30 p.m.
There will be a brief ceremony there, followed by motorcade escort to the Capitol where a Congressional service will take place.
CBS News plans to carry these events as a Special Report live across the board.
The timing of CBS’s coverage is fluid; they expect to be on the air until the service concludes sometime between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
