Cash stolen from Blissfield Market, Crime Stoppers need your help to identify suspect

BLISSFIELD, MI.(WTOL) - Lenawee County Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in identifying who broke and entered a local market.
Money was stolen from the Blissfield Market located on the 500 block of Adrian Street last Saturday around 6:40 a.m.
A lone subject, who appears to be a white male, forced opened the front door to the market and took money from the cash register. It is unknown what direction the subject went in when he left the scene.
Anyone who knows any information on the case is encouraged to call 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477.
An anonymous tip can also be submitted here.
