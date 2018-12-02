Baker Mayfield intercepted 3 times as Texans defeat Browns 29-13

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Houston Texans dominated the game early against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
In the first 22 minutes of the game the Texans had 185 total yards compared to the Browns 41 yards.
The Texans had the ball for more than 16 minutes in the first 22 minutes.
Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield threw three interceptions in the second quarter.
After being shutout in the first half, the Browns finally got on the board with a Nick Chubb touchdown run at 9:42 of the third.
Mayfield got his mojo back, connecting on a deep left pass to Antonio Callaway, who ran it another 40 yards for a touchdown. Unfortunately, it was negated by an offensive hold on Greg Robinson.
The Browns were bogged down by early turnovers and penalties on both sides of the ball throughout the game, but they didn’t quit. The defense only allowed a pair of field goals in the second half and Mayfield found Rashard Higgins on a fade route touchdown.
Cleveland failed to convert on the two-point attempt and the score was 29-13 with just under three minutes to play.
The Browns continued to play with urgency as time ticked away, with Mayfield moving the ball on the final drive and utilizing remaining timeouts. It wasn’t enough though and two-game winning streak ended in Houston.
The Texans were 5.5-point favorites at home against the Browns, who were looking to get their second road win since Oct. 2015. They got their first against the division-rival Bengals in Cincinnati last week.
The total was set at 47.5. The Browns are 4-6-1 on the year and the Texans are 8-3 on the season.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.