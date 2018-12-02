Warm Sunday weather before temperature drop on Monday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Northwest Ohio has another chance to hang up those Christmas lights!
Today’s high is a very warm 57 degrees. That’s 16 degrees above average, but not record-breaking.
Expect some fog for the northwest part of our viewing area early this morning, less than a mile visibility, lifting by 9 a.m.
Look for a soggy Sunday with light rain before noon and gusty winds all day.
Temperatures tumble tonight. It will still be windy, with the low around 37.
On Monday, winter is back and temperatures don’t budge out of the 30s. Early rain mixed with snow will make for a messy early commute.
Temperatures stay in the 30s for the week ahead with next chance of snow on Thursday.
