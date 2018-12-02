Ohio’s leaders react to death of President George H.W. Bush

“George H.W. Bush did it all. He was a war hero, a Congressman, an ambassador, Vice President, and President during one of the most momentous periods in our country’s history. An early boss and mentor, President Bush was one of the most decent and honorable men I’ve ever known, and a model that I have tried to follow in my years in public service. It was honor to have worked for him when he was president and to have had his continued advice and counsel over the years. At the close of this truly great American life, let us honor his legacy by following his example of patriotism, public service, and bipartisan problem-solving. Jane and I send our condolences to the entire Bush family and we join them in mourning this extraordinary public servant and American hero.”