Ohio’s leaders react to death of President George H.W. Bush
Pres. George H. W. Bush, appearing at a news conference at the White House, tells reporters that he will propose a constitutional amendment to forbid the desecration of the American flag, Tuesday, June 27, 1989, Washington, D.C. The Supreme Court ruled last week that it was within 1st amendment rights to burn the flag. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma) (Barry Thumma)
By WTOL Newsroom | December 1, 2018 at 8:59 PM EST - Updated December 1 at 8:59 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Our local representatives are remembering 41st President of the United States George H.W. Bush on Saturday after news of his passing away at age 94 on Friday.

9th District of Ohio Representative Marcy Kaptur spoke with WTOL on Saturday and says Bush was a ‘brave and affable soul’ whose life was a blessing to our country.

"He was an honorable man who came from a wealthy family. He didn't have to go into public service, but he did it because of his patriotism, and that overrode everything else,” said Ms. Kaptur.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur and President George H.W. Bush
Rep. Marcy Kaptur and President George H.W. Bush (Source: Rep. Marcy Kaptur's office)

She also released the following statement:

“With a heavy but grateful heart, our nation bows its head at this Thanksgiving and holiday season on the passing from this life of its distinguished and honorable patriot son, President George Herbert Walker Bush.

Fifth District of Ohio Congressman Bob Latta also spoke about President Bush’s legacy.

President George H.W. Bush and Rep. Bob Latta
President George H.W. Bush and Rep. Bob Latta (Source: Rep. Bob Latta's office)

Latta issued a statement on the death of Mr. Bush.

“There is not a more quintessential American than George Herbert Walker Bush. A Navy pilot in World War II, Ambassador to the United Nations, Director of the CIA, Congressman, Vice President, and President of the United States – George Bush served his country with honor and integrity.

Senator Rob Portman released a statement early Saturday morning in which he called President Bush a mentor:

“George H.W. Bush did it all.  He was a war hero, a Congressman, an ambassador, Vice President, and President during one of the most momentous periods in our country’s history. An early boss and mentor, President Bush was one of the most decent and honorable men I’ve ever known, and a model that I have tried to follow in my years in public service.  It was honor to have worked for him when he was president and to have had his continued advice and counsel over the years. At the close of this truly great American life, let us honor his legacy by following his example of patriotism, public service, and bipartisan problem-solving. Jane and I send our condolences to the entire Bush family and we join them in mourning this extraordinary public servant and American hero.”

Senator Sherrod Brown also spoke about President Bush’s record of service:

“Like most of the WWII generation, and our veterans today, President George H.W. Bush never bragged about his military record. He simply dedicated his life to service, and we are all grateful for his commitment to our country. Connie and I send our deepest condolences to the Bush family, and everyone mourning his loss today, including our friend Rob Portman, who served with President Bush.”

